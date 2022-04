Mesa 22.1-rc1 Brings Radeon Vulkan Enhancements, Imagination Driver & Microsoft Dozen

Following yesterday's Mesa 22.1 code branching / feature freeze , Mesa 22.1-rc1 was released this afternoon as the first step towards releasing Mesa 22.1 next month. Mesa 22.1 is bringing improvements for old NVIDIA graphics on open-source, many Radeon "RADV" Vulkan enhancements, a lot of work as always on the Intel side, the new Imagination Rogue PowerVR driver, and much more.Mesa 22.1 will proceed to see weekly release candidates until the official release is ready sometime in May. Among the highlights for this quarterly feature update to this collection of open-source OpenGL/Vulkan drivers predominantly used on Linux are:

- The open-source Nouveau driver for old GeForce 6/7/8 GPUs switched to using NIR by default for improving its shader compilation stack via the NIR-to-TGSI code path for those still using these very old NVIDIA GPUs.The brief Mesa 22.1-rc1 release announcement can be read on the Mesa mailing list