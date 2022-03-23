Imagination PowerVR Rogue GPU Vulkan Driver Merged Into Mesa 22.1



The PowerVR Series 6XT was announced in 2014.

The 54k lines of new driver code were merged for the next Mesa feature release, which should be out as stable around the end of May.

How excited are you about #opensource PowerVR graphics in 2022? — Phoronix (@phoronix) March 23, 2022

Besides this Vulkan driver, they are also working on a proper DRM/KMS kernel driver but that is still in-development and hasn't been merged to mainline yet. Imagination is only focusing on Vulkan API support right now as they hope the likes of Zink for OpenGL over Vulkan will prove adequate moving forward.