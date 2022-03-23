Imagination PowerVR Rogue GPU Vulkan Driver Merged Into Mesa 22.1
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 23 March 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT. 1 Comment
In addition to the Imagination PowerVR Series 1 code drop of their late 90's era driver code, Imagination Tech has managed to successfully land its new PowerVR Rogue "PVR" Vulkan driver in time for Mesa 22.1's release next quarter.

Earlier this month Imagination went public with their open-source PowerVR Vulkan driver work initially focusing on the GX6250 (Series 6XT), AXE-1-16M (A-Series) and BXS-4-64 (B-Series) GPU designs. That "PVR" Vulkan driver is now in Mesa 22.1 as of Tuesday.


The PowerVR Series 6XT was announced in 2014.


The 54k lines of new driver code were merged for the next Mesa feature release, which should be out as stable around the end of May.


Besides this Vulkan driver, they are also working on a proper DRM/KMS kernel driver but that is still in-development and hasn't been merged to mainline yet. Imagination is only focusing on Vulkan API support right now as they hope the likes of Zink for OpenGL over Vulkan will prove adequate moving forward.
