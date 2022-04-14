Mesa 22.1 Begins Steps To Release Next Month With Vulkan Improvements, New Driver & More
14 April 2022
As anticipated the code for Mesa 22.1 has now been branched with the first release candidate imminent for this quarterly Mesa3D update.

Mesa 22.1 has been branched with Mesa 22.2.0-devel now being the version in development as next quarter's Mesa feature release. Expect the Mesa 22.1-rc1 test release soon and for those release candidates to continue on a weekly basis until the official Mesa 22.1.0 release is ready in roughly one month's time.

Mesa 22.1 has a lot of continued work on the open-source Vulkan drivers, Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan has seen many fixes, there is new hardware support like Intel ATS-M and AMD GFX1036/GFX1037, continued Intel DG2/Alchemist work, Kopper has been merged, RADV ray-tracing continued maturing, "Dozen" merged as part of the D3D12 interface for use by Microsoft on Windows, the Imagination PowerVR Rogue Vulkan driver is making its initial debut, Lavapipe has seen a lot of work, and also many improvements to the smaller drivers like PanVK and V3DV. I'll have up a more exhaustive list of Mesa 22.1 changes soon.

Mesa 22.1 has shaped up to be another hearty update for this collection of open-source OpenGL/Vulkan drivers predominantly used on Linux systems. It will be interesting to see what's on deck for Mesa 22.2 for landing over the next three months.
