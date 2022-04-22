Mesa 22.0.2 Released With Many Intel / Radeon / Zink Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 22 April 2022 at 04:55 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
While the Mesa 22.1 feature release will hopefully be out in about two weeks, out today is Mesa 22.0.2 as the newest point release for the current Mesa stable series. With this release slipping an extra week, there are even more bug-fixes than usual back-ported into this version.

Mesa 22.0.2 is available with dozens of bug fixes across the collection of open-source OpenGL/Vulkan drivers. The RADV open-source Radeon Vulkan driver back-ported more ray-tracing pipeline stubs and other RT fixes, fixes including a streamout fix to behave more like AMD's open-source PAL code, and has also seen a number of game-specific workarounds including disabling of DCC for Fable Anniversary / Dragons Dogma / GTA IV / other games. Also on the Radeon side are a few R300g/R600g fixes by Emma Anholt as part of the NIR-to-TGSI crusade.

On the Intel Mesa driver side there are various ANV Vulkan driver fixes, random fixes to both the OpenGL and Vulkan driver components, a few DG2/Alchemist specific fixes, avoiding leaking of scratch buffer objects, and adding of Raptor Lake P support.

Meanwhile Zink continues to see many fixes across the board for this generic OpenGL on Vulkan implementation. The other smaller drivers have also seen some fixes in Mesa 22.0.2 like the TURNIP Vulkan driver landing a workaround for the Adreno 660.

Simply put, if you are on the Mesa 22.0 stable series, Mesa 22.0.2 is worth upgrading to as there are many fixes across the board with this three-week-update to the series. The full list of patches back-ported for Mesa 22.0.2 can be found via mesa-announce.
Add A Comment
Related News
Mesa On Windows Continues Improving: Dzn Dynamic Rendering, WGL Kopper Lands
Mesa 22.1-rc2 Released With Many Zink, Intel, AMD Driver Fixes
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Making Progress On Windows, X-Plane Looking To Use It
Mesa Prepares To Drop Old GLSL-To-TGSI - Big Code Removal, Win For Performance & Fixes
Mesa 22.1-rc1 Brings Radeon Vulkan Enhancements, Imagination Driver & Microsoft Dozen
Mesa 22.1 Begins Steps To Release Next Month With Vulkan Improvements, New Driver & More
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Sony Contributes ~73%+ Performance Improvement For exFAT Linux Driver
Google Chrome/Chromium Experimenting With A Qt Back-End
Debian To Consider Changing How It Treats Closed-Source Firmware
NVIDIA Posts Open-Source DRM Kernel Driver For NVDLA
GNU C Library Dropping Various SSSE3 Optimized Code Paths
Box86 0.2.6 / Box64 0.1.8 Released With Working Steam & Steam Play On Non-x86 CPUs
LXQt 1.1 Released With XDG Desktop Portal Integration, Other New Features
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Release Candidate Images For Last Minute Testing