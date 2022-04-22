Mesa 22.0.2 Released With Many Intel / Radeon / Zink Fixes

While the Mesa 22.1 feature release will hopefully be out in about two weeks, out today is Mesa 22.0.2 as the newest point release for the current Mesa stable series. With this release slipping an extra week, there are even more bug-fixes than usual back-ported into this version.
Mesa 22.0.2 is available with dozens of bug fixes across the collection of open-source OpenGL/Vulkan drivers. The RADV open-source Radeon Vulkan driver back-ported more ray-tracing pipeline stubs and other RT fixes, fixes including a streamout fix to behave more like AMD's open-source PAL code, and has also seen a number of game-specific workarounds including disabling of DCC for Fable Anniversary / Dragons Dogma / GTA IV / other games. Also on the Radeon side are a few R300g/R600g fixes by Emma Anholt as part of the NIR-to-TGSI crusade.
On the Intel Mesa driver side there are various ANV Vulkan driver fixes, random fixes to both the OpenGL and Vulkan driver components, a few DG2/Alchemist specific fixes, avoiding leaking of scratch buffer objects, and adding of Raptor Lake P support.
Meanwhile Zink continues to see many fixes across the board for this generic OpenGL on Vulkan implementation. The other smaller drivers have also seen some fixes in Mesa 22.0.2 like the TURNIP Vulkan driver landing a workaround for the Adreno 660.
Simply put, if you are on the Mesa 22.0 stable series, Mesa 22.0.2 is worth upgrading to as there are many fixes across the board with this three-week-update to the series. The full list of patches back-ported for Mesa 22.0.2 can be found via mesa-announce.
