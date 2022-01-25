Initial Bits Land In Mesa 22.0 For Intel Raptor Lake
In addition to Mesa 22.0 landing Vulkan 1.3 support today with the Radeon RADV and Intel ANV Vulkan drivers, Mesa today also received initial support for next-gen Raptor Lake S processors.

With the in-development Linux 5.17 kernel there is the initial i915 kernel driver support for Raptor Lake S so now that the DRM/KMS side has initial RPL-S support, Mesa has landed its dependent support.

This Raptor Lake S support in Mesa for their Iris Gallium3D (OpenGL) and ANV Vulkan drivers isn't all that big and is namely about adding a new platform and the new PCI IDs. There are six initial PCI IDs for Raptor Lake S including 0xa780, 0xa781, 0xa782, 0xa783, 0xa788, and 0xa789.


Raptor Lake S continues to make use of Intel "Gen12" graphics seen since Tiger Lake and continue to be evolved upon, so the driver support path at this stage isn't really different from current Alder Lake graphics support besides the new identification.

The Raptor Lake S Mesa support is now merged though expect it to continue to be refined and improved upon over the coming releases, just as the Intel i915 kernel driver support too will evolve ahead of the expected RPL-S debut around the end of 2022.
