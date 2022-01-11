Microsoft Lands D3D12 Compute Support In Mesa 22.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 11 January 2022 at 05:08 AM EST. 4 Comments
MICROSOFT --
Following Microsoft working on shader storage buffer object support for their Gallium3D D3D12 back-end within Mesa, they've been working on OpenGL compute and OpenGL ES 3.1 support for this controversial component to allow OpenGL/GLES/OpenCL to work atop Windows' Direct3D 12 drivers such as for Windows Subsystem for Linux.

As of last night the Direct3D 12 compute support has been merged into Mesa 22.0.

This compute support is good enough that ARB_compute_shader support is exposed when running along the D3D12 path. ARB_compute_shader is necessary for OpenGL 4.3 compliance though at the moment this Microsoft emilation path only has OpenGL 3.3 support with many other GL 4.0+ extensions not yet supported.


Microsoft engineer Jesse Natalie wrote in the merge request that there still is planned room for improvement with this compute shader support, "This adds some parallel state tracking for compute. In some cases, graphics state tracking is simply extended (e.g. resources bound to shaders), in others, it's duplicated (e.g. additional pipeline caches), and in others it's refactored. The final result is support for compute ARB_compute_shader with a bit of a slow path for indirects. Now that compute support is available, we can start hooking up compute shaders for things that need emulation in the future, like a faster path for indirect dispatches that need state vars."

Mesa 22.0 is branching this week while the official release should be out in February as this quarterly feature update.
4 Comments
Related News
Microsoft Eyeing OpenGL Compute + GLES 3.1 For Its Mesa D3D12 Backend
This Year Microsoft Embraced eBPF, Debuted CBL-Mariner, Continued With WSL Features
Microsoft's Mesa D3D12 Gallium3D Code Adds Support For OpenGL SSBOs
Microsoft Releases Updated CBL-Mariner Linux Distribution
Microsoft To Make Windows Terminal The Default Choice On Windows 11
Microsoft Releases Performance Tools For Linux/Android
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Massive ~2.3k Patch Series Would Improve Linux Build Times 50~80% & Fix "Dependency Hell"
Fast Kernel Headers v2 Posted - Speeds Up Clang-Built Linux Kernel Build By ~88%
AMD Ryzen 6000 Series Mobile CPUs Feature Microsoft's Pluton Security
Firefox 95 vs. Chrome 97 Browser Performance On Linux
MGLRU Is A Very Enticing Enhancement For Linux In 2022
Steam On Linux Ended 2021 At 1.11% Marketshare
KDE Gets A 2022 Roadmap - Plasma Wayland To Shine, Updated Breeze Icons
Linux 5.16's Great Features Include FUTEX2, Folios, AMD Rembrandt, Intel AMX & Much More