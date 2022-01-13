Mesa 22.0 Pushed Back By Three Weeks
While a lot of open-source OpenGL and Vulkan driver improvements have been landing in recent days in anticipation of the Mesa 22.0 code branching and feature freeze for Wednesday, that deadline has now been extended by three weeks.

Due to problems merging some merge requests from GitLab as well as FreeDesktop.org hosting issues, Mesa 22.0 has been pushed back. Additionally, some Mesa3D developers have expressed interest in trying to squeeze in some remaining patches not yet merged.

Intel's Dylan Baker serving as the Mesa 22.0 release manager has thus decided to postpone the Mesa 22.0-rc1 release and code branching / feature freeze until 2 February. In turn all Mesa 22.0 milestones have been pushed out by three weeks.

Mesa 22.0-rc1 will kick off around 2 February followed by weekly release candidates until this quarterly feature release is ready to ship either in late February or early March depending upon how things play out with the quite fluid Mesa release schedule.

In any case, this delay means even more enticing features will be found in Mesa 22.0 but hopefully this delay won't cause issues with this new release appearing in the likes of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS.
