Mesa 21.3-rc3 Released With Many Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 27 October 2021 at 06:41 PM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
The latest weekly test release of Mesa 21.3 is now available ahead of the anticipated stable debut in November.

Mesa 21.3-rc3 has amassed nearly 40 changes, but nearly half of them amount to Zink fixes for that Gallium3D code implementing OpenGL over Vulkan. A variety of different fixes were queued up for this milestone.

Another seven patches landed for the Panfrost Gallium3D driver for Arm Mali hardware. Somewhat notable is enabling of AFBC frame-buffer compression for Bifrost hardware now that prior issues have been resolved.

Mesa 21.3-rc3 also adds bufferDeviceAddressMultiDevice support to RADV and has a few other fixes affecting the RADV Radeon Vulkan driver and the ACO back-end.

The full list of Mesa 21.3-rc3 patches can be found via the release announcement.

There still are a handful of open blocker bugs for Mesa 21.3 of various regressions, so it's likely we'll see at least another one or two release candidates like usual before going gold. Mesa 21.3.0 has been anticipated for release in November barring any major problems from coming up.

There are many improvements and new features in Mesa 21.3 as this Q4'2021 update to this collection of open-source OpenGL and Vulkan drivers.
