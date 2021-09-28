RadeonSI Driver Merges NGG Improvements, Other Optimizations For Mesa 21.3
AMD open-source driver developers today merged another big set of patches providing various micro-optimizations and other enhancements to the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver.

Ahead of Mesa 21.3 branching in a few weeks, the latest Mesa Git code saw a big set of patches today for the open-source RadeonSI driver. As with recent Mesa activity, there has been much work around SPECViewPerf/workstation optimizations and also further maturing the open-source driver's NGG (Next-Gen Geometry) handling.

Some of the highlights from today's Mesa Git include:

- A depth texturing performance regression for GFX6 and GFX7 hardware has been fixed. This fixes a "significant performance drop" for these older GPUs that in some cases meant halving of the performance compared to older versions of Mesa. GFX6 is for Cape Verde / Pitcairn / Tahiti / Oland / Hainan while GFX7 covers Bonaire through Kaveri and Hawaii.

- Shader-based culling for lines to help out various SPECViewPerf benchmarks... A common trend recently seeing AMD further tune RadeonSI for SPECViewPerf and various workstation workloads.

- Fixing to use the correct number of vertices in the Next-Gen Geometry (NGG) shader code.

- Disabling NGG fast launch on Navi 1x hardware since it was actually hurting performance. In turn this change helps Navi 1x performance on SPECViewPerf.

- Reducing the NGG culling on/off transitions by keeping it enabled until the next shader change or hitting an incompatible primitive type. This too helps SPECViewPerf performance.

- Lowering of the vertex count threshold for shader culling from 511 or 255 down to 128, which matches the RADV driver behavior.

