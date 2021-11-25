Mesa 21.2.6 Released As Likely The Last Of The Series

With Mesa 21.3 having released last week and its first point release due next week, Mesa 21.2.6 has been published as likely the last update to that N-1 series for these open-source OpenGL/Vulkan drivers.
Mesa 21.2.6 ships with various Intel OpenGL/Vulkan driver fixes, a few RadeonSI fixes, continued compatibility improvements for the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan, a few ACO compiler back-end fixes, and other minor fixes throughout. The Zink changes are perhaps most significant and then mostly the other usual AMD and Intel fixing churn.
Mesa 21.2.6 isn't all that big but one last hurrah for those not yet migrating to Mesa 21.3 as the current stable feature release series until Mesa 22.0 in Q1.
The list of Mesa 21.2.6 patches in full can be found via the release announcement.
