Mesa 21.2.6 Released As Likely The Last Of The Series
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 25 November 2021 at 05:15 AM EST. Add A Comment
MESA --
With Mesa 21.3 having released last week and its first point release due next week, Mesa 21.2.6 has been published as likely the last update to that N-1 series for these open-source OpenGL/Vulkan drivers.

Mesa 21.2.6 ships with various Intel OpenGL/Vulkan driver fixes, a few RadeonSI fixes, continued compatibility improvements for the Zink OpenGL-on-Vulkan, a few ACO compiler back-end fixes, and other minor fixes throughout. The Zink changes are perhaps most significant and then mostly the other usual AMD and Intel fixing churn.

Mesa 21.2.6 isn't all that big but one last hurrah for those not yet migrating to Mesa 21.3 as the current stable feature release series until Mesa 22.0 in Q1.

The list of Mesa 21.2.6 patches in full can be found via the release announcement.
Add A Comment
Related News
More RadeonSI Optimizations Land In Mesa 22.0
Compute PBO Download Support Merged For Mesa 22.0, Xnine Comes For Source Engine Games
Experimental Zink On NVIDIA's Vulkan Driver Capable Of Outperforming OpenGL Driver
Mesa 21.3 Released With Radeon RADV Ray-Tracing, Much Better Zink
Copper Aims To Improve Mesa's Zink Efficiency In 2022
Freedreno Gallium3D Lands Basic Support For "Clover" OpenCL
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.17 To Boast A Big TCP Performance Optimization
KDE Plasma 5.24 Adds An Overview Effect Inspired By GNOME's Activities Overview
Intel Posts Updated "Software Defined Silicon" Driver To Activate Licensed Hardware Features
Experimental Zink On NVIDIA's Vulkan Driver Capable Of Outperforming OpenGL Driver
New Linux /dev/random RNG Revved For The 43rd Time
Box86 + Box64 Updated For Running Linux x86/x86_64 Programs On Other Architectures
Wine 7.0 Code Freeze To Begin In Early December
Linux 5.17 To Continue With I/O Optimizations, 5~6% Improvement Pending For NVMe