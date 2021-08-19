Mesa 21.2.1 Released With "Nice Changes For Almost Everyone"

For those that prefer to hold off on upgrading to a new Mesa stable release series until the first point release is out, Mesa 21.2.1 is now available as the first update to this quarter's Mesa 21.2 series.
Mesa 21.2 introduced the Intel "Crocus" Gallium3D driver for i965 through Haswell graphics hardware support, PanVK was merged for starting on Vulkan for Arm Mali GPUs, support for alternate GBM back-ends contributed by NVIDIA, continued work on Intel Gen12/Xe Graphics across the board, various RADV Vulkan driver improvements, and much more. It was quite a busy quarter in the open-source graphics world.
As for today's Mesa 21.2.1 release, it's comprised just of the initial batch of fixes to flow in for this new series. Mesa 21.2.1 has a number of fossilize_db fixes, DRM-Shim now supports kernels with larger than 4k pages, Virgl has disabled anisotropic filtering, various Crocus driver fixes, the RadeonSI fix for ~10x higher CPU usage in some games, a Navi 10 NGG culling fix, and a variety of other fixes throughout the large Mesa code-base.
The full list of Mesa 21.2.1 fixes can be found via the change-log in the release announcement.
Mesa 21.3 meanwhile is the next feature version of Mesa3D currently under development for debut in Q4.
