Mesa 21.2 Released With New Intel Crocus Driver, PanVK, Early M1 Code
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 4 August 2021 at 03:30 PM EDT. 2 Comments
MESA --
Mesa 21.2 is out as the latest quarterly update to this open-source Linux graphics driver stack for user-space, most notably providing the Intel and Radeon OpenGL/Vulkan drivers among others.

Mesa 21.2 was a very smooth cycle and has debuted without needing any extra release candidates. Mesa 21.2 highlights include:

- The Crocus Gallium3D driver was merged for allowing Gallium3D OpenGL support on older Intel Gen4/i965 through Haswell graphics.

- PanVK was merged as the initial open-source Vulkan driver targeting Arm Mali GPUs.

- The NVIDIA-contributed support for handling alternate GBM back-ends.

- More work on Intel Xe-HP support albeit still work in progress.

- Support for building the RADV driver on Windows.

- Zink can now render glxgears correctly along with other improvements to this OpenGL-on-Vulkan translation layer.

- Fragment shading rate support for the Intel ANV Vulkan driver.

- OpenGL ES 3.1 for select GeForce 200 series GPUs on Nouveau.

- Opt-in NGG culling support for the RADV driver with RDNA(2) GPUs.

- Early Apple M1 graphics code albeit still very much a work in progress for this version.

- Intel made more Vulkan ray-tracing preparations.

- Various Vulkan extensions wired up for the Intel ANV and Radeon RADV drivers, among others.

- Dozens of different bug fixes.

See the release announcement for more details.
2 Comments
Related News
OpenGL Drivers In 2021 Still Sadly Benefit From Faking Their Driver Name / GPU
Lavapipe Keeps Tacking On Features, LLVMpipe Lands New Rasterizer With 2~3x Faster 2D
Mesa 21.2-rc3 Offered For Testing, Mesa 21.1.6 Reaches Stable
Mesa 21.2-rc2 Released With An Initial Batch Of Fixes
LLVMpipe Effectively At OpenGL 4.6 With Anistropic Filtering Now Supported
Mesa 21.2-rc1 Released With Early Apple M1 Code, Crocus Gallium3D
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD + Valve Working On New Linux CPU Performance Scaling Design
Steam Survey Shows Linux Marketshare Hitting 1.0%
Linux Changes Pipe Behavior After Breaking Problematic Android Apps On Recent Kernels
Steam Beta Brings New Downloads Page, Linux Container Updates
The New NTFS Driver Looks Like It Will Finally Be Ready With Linux 5.15
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Making Progress On x86_64, Multi-Monitor
Paragon's NTFS Driver For The Linux Kernel Spun Up A 27th Time
Systemd/Microsoft Effort For A Global Counter On Block/Disk Changes Coming To Linux 5.15