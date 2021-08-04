Mesa 21.2 Released With New Intel Crocus Driver, PanVK, Early M1 Code

Mesa 21.2 is out as the latest quarterly update to this open-source Linux graphics driver stack for user-space, most notably providing the Intel and Radeon OpenGL/Vulkan drivers among others.
Mesa 21.2 was a very smooth cycle and has debuted without needing any extra release candidates. Mesa 21.2 highlights include:
- The Crocus Gallium3D driver was merged for allowing Gallium3D OpenGL support on older Intel Gen4/i965 through Haswell graphics.
- PanVK was merged as the initial open-source Vulkan driver targeting Arm Mali GPUs.
- The NVIDIA-contributed support for handling alternate GBM back-ends.
- More work on Intel Xe-HP support albeit still work in progress.
- Support for building the RADV driver on Windows.
- Zink can now render glxgears correctly along with other improvements to this OpenGL-on-Vulkan translation layer.
- Fragment shading rate support for the Intel ANV Vulkan driver.
- OpenGL ES 3.1 for select GeForce 200 series GPUs on Nouveau.
- Opt-in NGG culling support for the RADV driver with RDNA(2) GPUs.
- Early Apple M1 graphics code albeit still very much a work in progress for this version.
- Intel made more Vulkan ray-tracing preparations.
- Various Vulkan extensions wired up for the Intel ANV and Radeon RADV drivers, among others.
- Dozens of different bug fixes.
See the release announcement for more details.
2 Comments