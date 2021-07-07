Mesa 21.2 Lands NVIDIA's Code For Handling Alternate GBM Backends
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 7 July 2021 at 09:01 AM EDT. 1 Comment
MESA --
Earlier this year was the proposed NVIDIA code from NVIDIA for allowing Mesa's GBM to support alternative back-ends. This support is notable given that most Wayland compositors are catering to using Mesa's Generic Buffer Manager (GBM) rather than EGLStreams or other options for buffer management. That support code has now been merged into Mesa 21.2.

This code that was merged on Tuesday allow for GBM alternative back-end discovery and loading rather than just the built-in DRI back-end used by the open-source drivers.

This allows for back-ends to be supplied dynamically via external modules and driver ABI versioning to deal with binary compatibility between the GBM loader and varying back-ends.

That merge request is now landed. With it being upstreamed for Mesa 21.2, presumably NVIDIA will soon be shipping a proprietary driver update with their external GBM back-end library for further improving their Wayland support.
1 Comment
Related News
Mesa's Exciting Milestones So Far In 2021 From Zink To Great Intel/AMD Open-Source Work
More Intel Xe-HP Enablement Code Lands In Mesa 21.2
Work-In-Progress RadeonSI+Nine Showing Big Performance Win For Source Engine Games
PanVK Merged Into Mesa 21.2 For Open-Source Vulkan Driver With Arm Mali GPUs
Mesa Lands Work Around Async glFlush - Should Help Workstation Performance
Pending Patches Allow Direct3D 9 "Gallium Nine" To Run Over Mesa's Zink Vulkan
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel To Disable TSX By Default On More CPUs With New Microcode
Steam On Linux Still Tap Dancing Around 0.9% Marketshare
Linux 5.14 Drops Its Legacy IDE Code
Wine 6.12 Released With More PE Conversion, New Themes
Intel Discrete Graphics On Linux Nearing The Point Of A Working, Accelerated Desktop
OpenZFS 2.1 Released With dRAID, Compatibility Property, Better Performance
Darktable 3.6 Released For This Free Alternative To Adobe Lightroom
The Big Set Of Networking Changes For Linux 5.14