Mesa 21.1.2 is out today as the latest bi-weekly point release for the latest stable Mesa 3D series.
As usual, the new Mesa point release is made up primarily of open-source Intel and AMD Radeon graphics driver fixes but also random other fixes collected over the past two weeks. Some of the highlights for Mesa 21.1.2 include:
- RadeonSI has disabling DFSM support for GFX9/Vega GPUs. Deterministic Finite State Machine (DFSM) support is designed to help with performance but in the case of Vega is actually hurting performance. Back in 2019 RADV disabled its DFSM support while now RadeonSI is disabling it for finding it hurts Vega performance. Or as Marek put it, "it decreases performance a lot."
- Various other RADV and ACO compiler back-end fixes.
- A few fixes to the vintage i915g Gallium3D driver along with other Intel ANV Vulkan and Iris Gallium3D fixes.
- Other small fixes throughout.
The full list of patches making up Mesa 21.1.2 can be found via the -dev list.
