Mesa 21.1.1 Released With More Open-Source AMD / Intel Graphics Driver Fixes
For those that wait until the first point release of a new quarterly Mesa 3D driver stack feature release before upgrading, now is the time to move to the Mesa 21.1.1 series.

Two weeks after the big Mesa 21.1 release, Mesa 21.1.1 is now available as the first point release and arriving right on schedule. Current Mesa release manager summed up v21.1.1 in today's announcement as "mostly AMD and Intel changes as usual, but also a decent amount of ARM fixes and more.."

Mesa 21.1.1 has RADV fixes around using the correct border swizzle for GFX9+ and a few other random bug fixes along with addressing some ACO compiler back-end issues too. There aren't any RadeonSI Gallium3D fixes this point release.

On the Intel front there is a variety of different fixes to the ANV Vulkan and Iris OpenGL drivers, two more Alder Lake S PCI IDs were added, two fixes to the aging i915g driver, and device information added for Alder Lake GT2 graphics.

Mesa 21.1.1 is rounded out by some fixes to the Arm Mali Panfrost driver, some common / core Mesa fixes, and other small items with nothing too particularly exciting this point release. Mesa 21.1 should be in good shape for users to move to in getting the latest open-source OpenGL/Vulkan Linux driver support.
