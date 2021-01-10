Mesa 21.0 Is Now Working With Haiku OS For Software OpenGL Rendering
BeOS-inspired Haiku OS can now run with Mesa 21.0 well using the latest development code.

A number of patches worked on for Haiu OS back for Mesa 20.x were freshened up and with some extra tweaking and code cleaning those patches have now been merged for Mesa 21.0. This includes factoring out a lot of the OpenGL legacy dispatch code and a lot of cleanups around the Softpipe driver handling.

With Mesa 21.0-devel as of today, it's at least enough where Mesa Git can now be built on Haiku OS and yield working OpenGL rendering with the LLVMpipe software.


More details within this merge request that landed overnight. Haiku's Mesa up to now has tended to be left in a dragging, well behind state so it's good to see mainline Mesa now playing nicely with this open-source BeOS-inspired operating system.
