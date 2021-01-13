Mesa 21.0-rc1 Released To Get The Quarterly Release Process Underway
13 January 2021
While normally the feature branching and first release candidate for new Mesa3D quarterly releases doesn't begin until around the end of the first month of a new quarter, this time around with Mesa 21.0 it has begun today -- half-way through the month of January. This should at least ensure Mesa 21.0 stable ships in February rather than March. Mesa 20.3.3 was also released today as the newest stable version for the time being.

Mesa 21.0-RC1 is now available following the code having been branched. This means all new feature work for Mesa Git is going towards Mesa 21.1 that will in turn debut in Q2.

Weekly release candidates of Mesa 21.0 will continue until the stable release is ready, likely at some point in February given this earlier than normal branching. Stay tuned for more Mesa 21.0 testing and feature overview over the next few weeks on Phoronix.

This earlier branching in getting the release out sooner should also help in ensuring Mesa 21.0 lands in Ubuntu 21.04 and other early spring distributions.

Mesa 20.3.3 is also out today. This update has a number of RADV and ACO fixes, enabling of L3 cache pinning for Zen 3, the RadeonSI workaround for CS:GO, and other fixes.
