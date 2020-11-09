Mesa 20.3 was branched this evening in marking the end of feature development for this Q4-2020 Mesa3D release that should debut as stable in December. This also means that Mesa 21.0 is now open for development.
Mesa 20.3 bring continued improvements to LLVMpipe's OpenGL 4 capabilities, various new Vulkan and OpenGL extensions to the Intel/Radeon drivers, the RADV ACO compiler back-end continues getting in much better shape, OpenCL Clover has been seeing renewed attention, continued bring-up around RDNA 2 graphics cards, Intel Gen12/Xe Graphics optimizations, and much more.
Our Mesa 20.3 feature overview will be published in the coming days. The Mesa 20.3-rc1 test release should be out today or tomorrow and will continue with weekly release candidates until the stable quarterly release is ready to ship. Mesa 20.3 right now is running about one week behind schedule but should be ready to ship in December.
This puts Mesa Git master at development for 21.0-devel. It will be fun to see what more comes for Mesa 20.1 over the next three months. Mesa 20.1 stable will then happen in March like usual as the next quarterly installment.
