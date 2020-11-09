Mesa 21.0 Feature Development Opens For Release In Q1-2021
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 9 November 2020 at 08:22 PM EST. Add A Comment
MESA --
Mesa 20.3 was branched this evening in marking the end of feature development for this Q4-2020 Mesa3D release that should debut as stable in December. This also means that Mesa 21.0 is now open for development.

Mesa 20.3 bring continued improvements to LLVMpipe's OpenGL 4 capabilities, various new Vulkan and OpenGL extensions to the Intel/Radeon drivers, the RADV ACO compiler back-end continues getting in much better shape, OpenCL Clover has been seeing renewed attention, continued bring-up around RDNA 2 graphics cards, Intel Gen12/Xe Graphics optimizations, and much more.

Our Mesa 20.3 feature overview will be published in the coming days. The Mesa 20.3-rc1 test release should be out today or tomorrow and will continue with weekly release candidates until the stable quarterly release is ready to ship. Mesa 20.3 right now is running about one week behind schedule but should be ready to ship in December.

This puts Mesa Git master at development for 21.0-devel. It will be fun to see what more comes for Mesa 20.1 over the next three months. Mesa 20.1 stable will then happen in March like usual as the next quarterly installment.
Add A Comment
Related News
Mesa 20.2.2 Released With A Random Assortment Of Fixes
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Hitting ~95% Speed Of Native OpenGL Driver Performance
Mesa Moves Closer To Having OpenCL 3.0 Support In Clover Gallium3D
Intel Lands Vulkan Ray-Tracing Prep Work In Mesa 20.3
Panfrost Gallium3D To Focus On Better Performance, OpenGL 3.1 Support
LLVMpipe Is Now Officially Conformant With OpenGL 4.5
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Dell Adding Hardware Privacy Driver For Linux
Fedora Developers Discuss Retiring NTP, Deprecating SCP Protocol
Intel's Abandoned "Many Integrated Core" Architecture Being Removed With Linux 5.10
"Project X" - Pure Open-Source Coreboot Support On AMD Zen
IO_uring Passthrough For KVM Guests Is Yielding Fantastic Results
C++20 Modules Compiler Code Under Review, Could Still Land For GCC 11
Experimental Linux Patches Allow User-Space Peer-To-Peer DMA Between NVMe Drives
GIMP 2.99.2 Released With GTK3 UI, Working Wayland Support, Other Big Changes