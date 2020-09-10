Mesa 20.3 Picks Up New Capabilities To Help With Display Presentation Jitter, Stuttering
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 10 September 2020 at 03:51 PM EDT. 2 Comments
MESA --
Being merged today to Mesa 20.3-devel were some improvements aiming to help with display presentation jitter and hopefully avoid stuttering in the frame-rate.

Adam Jackson of Red Hat has been working on supporting GLX_EXT_swap_control/GLX_EXT_swap_control_tear for Mesa's GLX implementation and on the Vulkan side support for VK_PRESENT_MODE_FIFO_RELAXED_KHR.

GLX_EXT_swap_control_tear allows a negative value for glXSwapIntervalEXT to allow for late swaps without synchronization to the video frame. Making use of this is intended to reduce visual stutter on late frames and reducing the stall on subsequent frames. This GLX extension has been around for nearly a decade and was devised by NVIDIA engineers.

VK_PRESENT_MODE_FIFO_RELAXED_KHR is similar albeit on the Vulkan windowing system integration rather than GLX. With VK_PRESENT_MODE_FIFO_RELAXED_KHR set, it allows updating the current image if the vertical blanking period has already passed rather than waiting for the next period. This should help with reducing stuttering but can lead to potential tearing.

The code is now in place for Mesa 20.3-devel to begin enjoying these presentation improvements. But it's also possible this will expose some issues within the X.Org drivers, so be aware the possibility of bugs in the near-term while any issues are addressed.

This code is now in Git ahead of the Mesa 20.3 stable release next quarter.
2 Comments
Related News
Mesa 20.3 Will Let You Fake Having Less Video Memory To Help In Debugging
Mesa 20.2 Aiming For Release Next Week As Big Advancement For Open-Source GPU Drivers
Mesa 20.1.7 Brings OpenBSD Fixes, New RadeonSI Workaround
AMD ACO Back-End Sees Thorough Documentation Added, Explanation Of Architecture
Mesa 20.2 Should Be Released In About Two Weeks - LLVMpipe OpenGL 4.5 Enabled
Mesa Softpipe Set To See Better Performance, Introducing New NIR-To-TGSI Path
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Problems Debian Is Facing In 2020
GCC Automatic Parallel Compilation Viability Results Help Up To 3.3x
GCC Is Currently Faster Than LLVM's Clang At Compiling The Linux Kernel
C++20 Draft Approved As Major Update To C++ Programming Language
Faster Reading From /dev/zero With Linux 5.10
PipeWire Is In Increasingly Great Shape - Ready For More User Testing
AMD Sends In More Radeon "Navi 2" Updates For Linux 5.10 Kernel
Ubuntu 20.10 Adding Active Directory Support To The Installer