Mesa Development Activity Was Up By ~20% In 2019, Just Under 3 Million Lines Of Code
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 3 January 2020 at 12:06 AM EST. Add A Comment
MESA --
Mesa3D as principally the collection of Linux OpenGL/Vulkan drivers is up to 2,996,270 lines of code (and documentation / associated scripts) within its Git tree! That should put it over the three million mark very soon while the Git activity was up by about 20% in 2019.

Mesa's nearly three million lines is spread across 7,282 files and has seen commits from over one thousand developers and amounting to 118,826 commits as of New Year's Day.


Mesa's 10,443 commits in 2019 is a 20% increase over 2018 though not as great as the commit count seen in 2016~2017 or back in 2010 when it hit its peak when DRI additions were landing and much more. Over the course of 2019 were 639,855 lines of code added and 289,541 lines removed. That number of new lines is greater than all years going back to 2010.

Panfrost Gallium3D lead developer Alyssa Rosenzweig was the top committer to Mesa in 2019 in being responsible for 11.74% of all the commits for the year. That was followed by Marek Olšák, Samuel Pitoiset, Jason Ekstrand, Kenneth Graunke, and Eric Engestrom.

Also exciting for Mesa's 2019 figures is that there were around 249 different authors to Mesa commits -- more than the previous record of 233 seen in 2018. It's great seeing about two dozen more Mesa contributors in 2019!


With last year seeing the new Panfrost and Lima Gallium3D drivers merged, TURNIP Vulkan was merged, Zink was merged for OpenGL-over-Vulkan in Gallium3D, a lot of NIR work throughout, OpenGL 4.6 being achieved for RadeonSI and Intel, a lot of Intel Gallium3D improvements, a lot of RADV and Intel ANV Vulkan driver activity, the Valve ACO back-end being merged, Navi support, and other new hardware support, it will be interesting to see what 2020 has in store for the open-source Mesa driver stack...

See all of the Mesa Git stats as of 1 January 2020 here.
