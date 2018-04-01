Valve & RADV Developers Are Topping Contributions To Mesa This Year

With the first quarter of 2018 now in the books, I ran GitStats on the current Mesa code-base as of this morning to see how things are looking for the year to date.As of this morning there is a total of 2,385,813 lines of code and other text to the Mesa source tree spread across 101,298 commits from over 800 different authors.

So far this year Mesa has seen 1,994 commits that added 77,247 lines of code while removing 37,662 lines of code. While this is a lot on its own, the number relative to prior years is shaping up much lower... Mesa in 2017 saw 10,795 commits and 2016 saw 10,938 commits with around a half million lines of code added and around a quarter million lines of code removed. If extrapolating this year's data, it will come in much lower than the previous two years. But we'll see how it ends up being as sometimes development does pick up over the summer months, there is a lot of code currently going into different branches/trees not yet merged, and Mesa overall is settling down now that it's reaching OpenGL 4.6 and Vulkan feature parity with upstreams and the drivers overall are in much better shape. So it's not necessarily a bad thing that development may be slowing down a bit, but we'll keep you posted on how the rest of the year plays out.When it comes to the most active contributor to Mesa this year, it's been Brian Paul, the founder of Mesa 3D and current employee of VMware with being responsible for 8% of the commits so far this year. The next top five are Timothy Arceri, Samuel Pitoiset, Eric Anholt, Dave Airlie, Bas Nieuwenhuizen. It's worth pointing out the second and third most active contributors to Mesa are Timothy and Samuel as part of Valve's Linux GPU driver team where they are primarily working on the RadeonSI and RADV drivers. Eric Anholt at Broadcom, of course, working on VC4 and VC5. And then there is Dave and Bas, who are the masterminds behind the RADV Vulkan driver, and continuing to push lots of code to RADV though Dave also works a lot on R600g too in his spare time.