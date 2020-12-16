Mesa 20.3 shipped earlier this month while those waiting for the first point release to upgrade to this quarterly series can now safely make the shift as Mesa 20.3.1 was released today.
Mesa 20.3.1 was released today with a wide assortment of fixes throughout this collection of predominantly OpenGL and Vulkan drivers. The RADV Radeon Vulkan driver stands out with having a number of fixes -- there are some Next-Gen Geometry (NGG) fixes as well as for now marking GFX10.3 / RDNA2 as a non-conformant Vulkan implementation since it hasn't officially passed the Vulkan CTS yet. Plus there are other RADV fixes as well as for the ACO compiler back-end.
Mesa 20.3.1 is also carrying Intel Iris Gallium3D fixes, a regression for RadeonSI Gallium3D when using the Radeon Winsys, and a few fixes for the likes of Panfrost and Zink.
The full list of Mesa 20.3.1 changes can be found via the release announcement.
Mesa 20.2.5 was also released today as the last planned 20.2 release due to 20.3 now being certified stable. That carried many of the same back-ports including around RADV. Mesa 20.2.5 was quickly succeeded though by Mesa 20.2.6 due to a botched patch it was carrying around ACO as a critical bug introduced.
