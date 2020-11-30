The weekly release candidates of Mesa 20.3 fell off the wagon last week due to the US Thanksgiving holiday but now is updated today for Mesa 20.3-RC3.
Mesa 20.3-RC3 is out and things are looking good for the stable release potentially in a week or two. There remains just one blocker bug left before Mesa 20.3.0 could be cleared for release.
The brief announcement was just posted on Mesa-dev, so look for Mesa 20.3.0 stable to come likely in early December. Mesa 21.0 as next quarter's feature release is already well into development.
Mesa 20.3 merges the Raspberry Pi "V3DV" Vulkan driver for newer devices, adds "Lavapipe" as the CPU-based Vulkan implementation similar to LLVMpipe for OpenGL, a lot of ongoing work around OpenCL "Clover", never-ending work on the Radeon RADV driver and ACO including around the new Radeon RX 6000 "RDNA2" support, more Vulkan extensions, continued Intel Gen12 optimizations, and an assortment of other work. Our more exhaustive Mesa 20.3 feature overview will be published soon.
