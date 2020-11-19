The second release candidate of Mesa 20.3 is now available for testing ahead of its likely stable debut in early December.
Mesa 20.3 has many new features and improvements as this Q4'2020 feature update while Mesa 21.0-devel is already the version in development on Mesa Git.
Being past the feature freeze, Mesa 20.3-RC2 is driven by fixing regressions and other open bugs. Mesa 20.3-RC2 has a number of fixes for the RADV ACO back-end, a few Panfrost Gallium3D fixes, fixes for the Lavapipe CPU Vulkan implementation that is new this cycle, various Intel Vulkan driver fixes, and other corrections throughout the massive codebase.
More details on the Mesa 20.3-RC2 changes via the release announcement. Weekly release candidates of Mesa 20.3 will continue until the stable release is ready in the coming weeks.
Add A Comment