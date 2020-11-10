Mesa 20.3-RC1 Released With Lavapipe CPU-Based Vulkan, Raspberry Pi V3DV Added
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 11 November 2020 at 06:02 AM EST. 1 Comment
Following the Mesa 20.3 branching on Monday and subsequent opening of Mesa 21.0 for development, the first release candidate of Mesa 20.3 is now available for testing.

Dylan Baker of Intel announced Mesa 20.3-RC1 overnight with its many new changes for this quarterly feature release. Mesa 20.3 comes the new V3DV Vulkan driver for Raspberry Pi 4/400 devices, LLVMpipe is in much better shape, Lavapipe has been added as a CPU-based Vulkan implementation akin to LLVMpipe, lots of OpenCL modernization work in Clover Gallium3D, many new Vulkan extensions added, various optimizations, and more. Our Mesa 20.3 feature overview will be published soon.

Following the RC1 announcement, weekly release candidates of Mesa 20.3 should continue until the stable release is ready. Given past trends, Mesa 20.3 should be ready to ship by early to mid December.
