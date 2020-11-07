Mesa 20.2.2 Released With A Random Assortment Of Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 7 November 2020 at 07:30 AM EST. 1 Comment
MESA --
For those sticking to stable releases of Mesa3D there is Mesa 20.2.2 now available as the latest point release.

Mesa 20.2.2 comes with a rather random assortment of fixes ranging from a few corrections in RADV as well as to the ACO compiler back-end, several Intel fixes , and other work in the different areas of the growing Mesa3D code-base.

There aren't any really standout fixes as part of Mesa 20.2.2 but those looking for the full list can see the release announcement.

Mesa 20.2.2 was delayed due to hard drive failure by current Mesa release manager Dylan Baker of Intel. This is also why the Mesa 20.3 feature freeze and branching hasn't yet happened. But he expects to get to that Mesa 20.3 branching in the next few days for this Q4'2020 feature release that will see a few weeks worth of release candidates before going stable in December.
1 Comment
Related News
Zink OpenGL-On-Vulkan Hitting ~95% Speed Of Native OpenGL Driver Performance
Mesa Moves Closer To Having OpenCL 3.0 Support In Clover Gallium3D
Intel Lands Vulkan Ray-Tracing Prep Work In Mesa 20.3
Panfrost Gallium3D To Focus On Better Performance, OpenGL 3.1 Support
LLVMpipe Is Now Officially Conformant With OpenGL 4.5
RadeonSI Lands Optimization For Uber Shaders
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Dell Adding Hardware Privacy Driver For Linux
Fedora Developers Discuss Retiring NTP, Deprecating SCP Protocol
Intel's Abandoned "Many Integrated Core" Architecture Being Removed With Linux 5.10
Linux Mint Now Packaging Their Own Chromium, Developing New IPTV Player
IO_uring Passthrough For KVM Guests Is Yielding Fantastic Results
C++20 Modules Compiler Code Under Review, Could Still Land For GCC 11
"Project X" - Pure Open-Source Coreboot Support On AMD Zen
It's Now Even Easier Setting Up Windows Subsystem For Linux On Windows 10