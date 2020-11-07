For those sticking to stable releases of Mesa3D there is Mesa 20.2.2 now available as the latest point release.
Mesa 20.2.2 comes with a rather random assortment of fixes ranging from a few corrections in RADV as well as to the ACO compiler back-end, several Intel fixes , and other work in the different areas of the growing Mesa3D code-base.
There aren't any really standout fixes as part of Mesa 20.2.2 but those looking for the full list can see the release announcement.
Mesa 20.2.2 was delayed due to hard drive failure by current Mesa release manager Dylan Baker of Intel. This is also why the Mesa 20.3 feature freeze and branching hasn't yet happened. But he expects to get to that Mesa 20.3 branching in the next few days for this Q4'2020 feature release that will see a few weeks worth of release candidates before going stable in December.
