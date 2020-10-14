Mesa 20.2.1 Released With Initial Batch Of Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 14 October 2020 at 03:16 PM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Mesa 20.2 officially released at the end of September as the Q3'2020 open-source driver stack update providing open-source OpenGL/OpenCL/Vulkan support for much of the graphics hardware on the market. For those that prefer waiting for the first point release before upgrading, that milestone was reached today.

Mesa 20.2.1 was just released with the initial batch of fixes following the big 20.2 feature release. Mesa 20.2.1 has several RADV Vulkan driver fixes, several Intel common code fixes including around NIR, an Intel perf crash is resolved when no perf queries are supported, a few RadeonSI fixes, an Intel Iris fix for a fast-clear skipping optimization, the Meson build system IBM POWER8 option has been fixed, and several other fixes throughout the massive code-base.

It's not the biggest point release in recent times but in fairly good shape and no major bug fixes but just a lot of varying early fallout fixes for the 20.2 series.

The complete list of Mesa 20.2.1 changes can be found via Mesa-dev.

Mesa 20.3 meanwhile is the next feature release under development for debut in December.
Add A Comment
Related News
Raspberry Pi 4 Vulkan Driver "V3DV" Merged Into Mesa 20.3
RADV ACO Lands NGG Geometry Shader Support
OpenCL 1.2 Support Merged For Mesa's Gallium3D Clover While OpenCL 3.0 Is Being Tackled
Mesa Developers Discuss The Possibility Of Rust Graphics Driver Code
Mali G72 Now Supported By Open-Source Panfrost Gallium3D Driver
Mesa 20.2 Released With RADV ACO By Default, Initial RDNA2 Graphics Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Makes Up Roughly 10.5% Of The Linux Kernel
PowerPC 601 Support Being Retired In Linux 5.10 - The First 32-bit PowerPC CPU
Python 3.9 Released With Multi-Processing Improvements, New Parser
Linux 5.9 Released With Initial AMD RDNA 2 GPU Enablement, Other New Hardware Support
EXT4 "Fast Commits" Coming For Big Performance Boost In Ordered Mode
Chrome 86 Released With Native File-System, WebCodecs APIs
AMD Ryzen 5000 Series (Zen 3) Linux Expectations - Should Be Good But No "Znver3" Compiler Yet
A New Linux Kernel Framework To Help Ensure You Don't Burn Yourself On Hot Devices