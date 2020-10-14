Mesa 20.2 officially released at the end of September as the Q3'2020 open-source driver stack update providing open-source OpenGL/OpenCL/Vulkan support for much of the graphics hardware on the market. For those that prefer waiting for the first point release before upgrading, that milestone was reached today.
Mesa 20.2.1 was just released with the initial batch of fixes following the big 20.2 feature release. Mesa 20.2.1 has several RADV Vulkan driver fixes, several Intel common code fixes including around NIR, an Intel perf crash is resolved when no perf queries are supported, a few RadeonSI fixes, an Intel Iris fix for a fast-clear skipping optimization, the Meson build system IBM POWER8 option has been fixed, and several other fixes throughout the massive code-base.
It's not the biggest point release in recent times but in fairly good shape and no major bug fixes but just a lot of varying early fallout fixes for the 20.2 series.
The complete list of Mesa 20.2.1 changes can be found via Mesa-dev.
Mesa 20.3 meanwhile is the next feature release under development for debut in December.
