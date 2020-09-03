Mesa 20.2 Aiming For Release Next Week As Big Advancement For Open-Source GPU Drivers
The fourth and likely last release candidate of Mesa 20.2 is now available for testing while the formal release should happen next week.

Mesa 20.2-RC4 has been described as a "pretty tame" release candidate by release manager Dylan Baker of Intel. At this stage he feels Mesa 20.2.0 should be out next week barring any major issues coming up in the days ahead.

New to Mesa 20.2-RC4 are a few fixes for the RADV Vulkan driver including the fixing of 3D blits, EGL_KHR_swap_buffers_with_damage now being exposed in the EGL X11 DRI1 code path, several OpenBSD fixes that were back-ported, a number of AMD ACO back-end fixes, and a number of common Vulkan fixes.

See the RC4 announcement for more details on all of the fixes that landed over the past week.

So if all goes well, Mesa 20.2.0 will debut on 10 September. There are many exciting Mesa 20.2 features from LLVMpipe OpenGL 4.5 to ACO by default for RADV to initial AMD Navi 2 support to a lot more as outlined in the aforelinked article. A formal feature recap should be out this weekend.
