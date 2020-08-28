Mesa 20.2 Should Be Released In About Two Weeks - LLVMpipe OpenGL 4.5 Enabled
After forgetting to release last week, Mesa 20.2-RC3 is out as the newest test build of this quarterly Mesa3D feature release for the collection of open-source OpenGL/Vulkan drivers.

Mesa 20.2 is bringing many exciting features for these open-source graphics drivers. With Mesa 20.2-RC3 there are the latest fixes in getting ready for release. But as not all blocker bugs have been resolved, there will be at least a 20.2-RC4 milestone next week. If all goes well, Mesa 20.2.0 will be officially out in about two weeks.

Mesa 20.2-RC3 brings several fixes for the Panfrost Gallium3D driver, a number of RADV fixes (including a workaround for World War Z), disabling of NGG culling for GFX10.3 due to hangs, and a wide assortment of other fixes. Quite a notable addition with Mesa 20.2-RC3 is the back-porting of OpenGL 4.5 support for the LLVMpipe software renderer.

The full list of Mesa 20.2-RC3 changes via the release announcement.
