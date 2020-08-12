Mesa 20.2-RC2 Released With Many Fixes For RadeonSI + RADV Drivers
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 12 August 2020 at 06:25 PM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
The second weekly release candidate of the forthcoming Mesa 20.2 is now available for testing.

Mesa 20.2 is aiming for release around the end of August or early September depending upon how the bug situation plays out. This quarterly feature release to Mesa3D brings many new Vulkan extensions, the RADV driver using ACO by default, initial support for Navi 2 GPUs, initial support for Intel Rocket Lake and DG1, OpenGL 4.3 for LLVMpipe, and much more as outlined in last week's article.

With today's release of Mesa 20.2-RC2 there are a number of RadeonSI OpenGL and RADV Vulkan driver fixes but also a few Intel ANV Vulkan fixes, a few Etnaviv corrections, and other items. On the RADV front a number of the fixes are for the ACO compiler back-end, a number of early GFX10.3/Navi2 fixes for RadeonSI, Etnaviv is disabling multi-sample anti-aliasing (MSAA) over it being broken right now, and various other random fixes.

The complete list of fixes for this week's Mesa 20.2 release candidate via the Mesa-dev list.
Add A Comment
Related News
Mesa To Join Other Open-Source Projects With "Main" For Primary Code Branch
Mesa 20.2 Development Ends After Many New Features Land
Mesa 20.1.5 Released For The Latest Stable Open-Source Vulkan / OpenGL Drivers
LLVMpipe Gallium3D Driver Now Exposes OpenGL 4.3
RadeonSI Lands Bits In Mesa 20.2 For Better Dealing With GPU Virtualization
Panfrost Gallium3D Driver Enables Working FP16 Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
How A Raspberry Pi 4 Performs Against Intel's Latest Celeron, Pentium CPUs
A "Large Hardware Vendor" Wants A EULA Displayed For Firmware Updates On Linux
Researchers Make More Discoveries Around L1TF/Foreshadow - It's Not Good
LibreOffice 7.0 Released As The Open-Source, Vulkan-Accelerated Office Suite
Linux 5.9 Enables P2PDMA For All AMD CPUs Zen + Newer
Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS Released With The Latest Fixes
Kodi 19 Alpha 1 Released With AV1 Decoding, Many Other HTPC Improvements
NihAV Is An Experimental Multimedia Framework Written In Rust

çeviri malatya oto kiralama parça eşya taşıma şehirler arası nakliyat şehirlerarası evden eve nakliyat istanbul bursa şehirler arası nakliyat malatya oto kiralama istanbul evden eve nakliyat ofis taşıma ofis taşımacılığı evden eve nakliyat evden eve nakliyat büyü aşk büyüsü ayırma büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü dua aşk duası aşk büyüsü büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü medyum dolunay medyum aşk büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları metal galvanizli sac paslanmaz sac metal hrp sac paslanmaz çelik mekjoy.com seo seo kursu sex shop istanbul sex shop ataşehir sex shop İstanbul evden eve nakliyat eşya depolama eşya depolama viagra fiyatı cialis fiyat b374k shell