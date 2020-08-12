Mesa 20.2 is aiming for release around the end of August or early September depending upon how the bug situation plays out. This quarterly feature release to Mesa3D brings many new Vulkan extensions, the RADV driver using ACO by default, initial support for Navi 2 GPUs, initial support for Intel Rocket Lake and DG1, OpenGL 4.3 for LLVMpipe, and much more as outlined in last week's article.
With today's release of Mesa 20.2-RC2 there are a number of RadeonSI OpenGL and RADV Vulkan driver fixes but also a few Intel ANV Vulkan fixes, a few Etnaviv corrections, and other items. On the RADV front a number of the fixes are for the ACO compiler back-end, a number of early GFX10.3/Navi2 fixes for RadeonSI, Etnaviv is disabling multi-sample anti-aliasing (MSAA) over it being broken right now, and various other random fixes.
The complete list of fixes for this week's Mesa 20.2 release candidate via the Mesa-dev list.