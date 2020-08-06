Feature work on Mesa 20.2 is now over with the code having been branched today and Mesa 20.2-RC1 subsequently issued.
There will now be weekly release candidates until this quarter's release is ready, which is likely to happen at some point in September depending upon how many blocker bugs are discovered and in turn how long it takes to get those issues resolved. Ideally the Mesa 20.2.0 release will happen in early September.
Among the many changes for this quarter's Mesa3D release predominantly as a collection of open-source OpenGL/Vulkan drivers include:
- ACO is used by default on the RADV Vulkan driver and all-around should be in great shape and faster than AMDGPU LLVM for RADV.
- Preliminary support for Navi 2 / GFX10.3 (Navy Flounder and Sienna Cichlid).
- Intel Rocket Lake support and other ongoing Gen12/Xe improvements, including for DG1.
- Continued work on the Zink Gallium3D driver for OpenGL over Vulkan.
- Nouveau NVC0 Gallium3D now exposes HMM for OpenCL SVM support.
- LLVMpipe is now at OpenGL 4.3 rather than OpenGL 3.3 on current releases.
- Panfrost has been getting its Arm Midgard support into shape and making other improvements.
- GPU virtualization handling improvement for RadeonSI.
- Continued work on the R600g NIR back-end.
- TGSI to NIR disk cache support.
- Intel ANV and Radeon RADV continuing to support the latest Vulkan API extensions.
A more exhaustive Mesa 20.2 feature overview will come in due course ahead of the arrival of 20.2 stable.
The brief Mesa 20.2-RC1 announcement can be read on the Mesa mailing list.
Add A Comment