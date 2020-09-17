Mesa 20.2 (or 20.2-RC5) didn't debut last week as intended, but for the interim the Mesa 20.1.x release cycle brought 20.1.8 on Wednesday and now it's been extended to having at least a ninth point release to allow more time until not only Mesa 20.2.0 to ship but Mesa 20.2.1 alignment.
Mesa 20.1.8 brings a RadeonSI workaround for Wasteland 2, a threading issue fix for RADV, an OpenSWR fix for building with MinGW, a few RadeonSI fixes around synchronization objects, and a variety of other mostly small fixes to core Mesa code and other drivers.
Mesa 20.1.8 itself isn't too interesting but those interested in the full list of changes can see the mailing list announcement. Meanwhile this week we'll hopefully see Mesa 20.2.0 as the Q3'2020 feature release to the Mesa3D driver stack.
Add A Comment