Mesa 20.1.7 Brings OpenBSD Fixes, New RadeonSI Workaround
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 2 September 2020 at 04:42 PM EDT.
MESA --
While Mesa 20.2 will hopefully be out next week, Mesa 20.1.7 is out today as the newest stable release for this collection of open-source Linux graphics drivers.

With Mesa 20.1.7 there still are a fair number of changes even with being quite late in the cycle for this Q2'2020 driver series. Among the highlights with Mesa 20.1.7 are:

- A new option for clamping division by zero and through the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver exposing it as the "clamp_div_by_zero" option. This clamp_div_by_zero option in turn is being enabled by default for RadeonSI when running SPECViewPerf 13 and Road Redemption for corrected rendering.

- Fixing Gallivm (Gallium LLVM) to build with the latest LLVM 12 Git development code.

- Many OpenBSD platform fixes from correcting the endian detection to futex fixes to properly being able to read the available system memory.

- The used C++ version is bumped to C++14 with SCons to match the existing behavior of the Meson build system settings for Mesa.

- A variety of Intel fixes.

- Fixing 3D blits with RADV.

- Several fixes for the Panfrost Gallium3D driver for the Arm Mali open-source support.

- Memory leak fixes in the common Vulkan code.

The full list of Mesa 20.1.7 changes via the release announcement.
