While Mesa 20.2 will hopefully be out next week, Mesa 20.1.7 is out today as the newest stable release for this collection of open-source Linux graphics drivers.
With Mesa 20.1.7 there still are a fair number of changes even with being quite late in the cycle for this Q2'2020 driver series. Among the highlights with Mesa 20.1.7 are:
- A new option for clamping division by zero and through the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver exposing it as the "clamp_div_by_zero" option. This clamp_div_by_zero option in turn is being enabled by default for RadeonSI when running SPECViewPerf 13 and Road Redemption for corrected rendering.
- Fixing Gallivm (Gallium LLVM) to build with the latest LLVM 12 Git development code.
- Many OpenBSD platform fixes from correcting the endian detection to futex fixes to properly being able to read the available system memory.
- The used C++ version is bumped to C++14 with SCons to match the existing behavior of the Meson build system settings for Mesa.
- A variety of Intel fixes.
- Fixing 3D blits with RADV.
- Several fixes for the Panfrost Gallium3D driver for the Arm Mali open-source support.
- Memory leak fixes in the common Vulkan code.
The full list of Mesa 20.1.7 changes via the release announcement.
