Even though Mesa 20.1.x is getting late in the series, a number of fixes continue to land. This time around for Mesa 20.1.6 there are a number of fixes for the Radeon Vulkan driver "RADV", including a fix for handling World War Z under Wine / Steam Play. That fix for World War Z not only consisted of RADV changes itself but also DriConf handling update to support the selection of the workaround based upon the Vulkan "applicationName" field. That infrastructure may help in adapting other game-specific Vulkan workarounds moving forward.
Besides the three patches for the World War Z fixing, there are also several other RADV fixes including a possible hang fix for GFX10/Navi, two ACO back-end patches, and related work to RADV and also two patches for RadeonSI.
Outside of the Radeon scope there is the back-port to disabling of multi-sample anti-aliasing (MSAA) for the Etnaviv driver (Vivante hardware) as that support is currently botched, fixed for Intel performance counters working after glFinish, and several other mostly general fixes to Mesa.
The full list of Mesa 20.1.6 fixes via the release announcement.