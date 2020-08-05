Mesa 20.1.5 Released For The Latest Stable Open-Source Vulkan / OpenGL Drivers
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 5 August 2020 at 06:48 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Mesa 20.1.5 provides the latest stable open-source Vulkan/OpenGL graphics drivers for the Linux desktop as the newest bi-weekly milestone.

Mesa 20.2 remains under development as this quarter's feature release due out in about one month's time. Mesa 20.2 is running behind schedule as it should have been branched around the end of July but has yet to happen. In any case, more Mesa 20.2 feature work continues to land and more than likely will ship sometime in September. But until that occurs, Mesa 20.1 is the latest stable series.

Mesa 20.1.5 isn't the most exciting point release in recent times but features:

- Working around a fragment shader performance regression on Intel Gen12+ hardware. This regression is due to a change in SIMD32 discard divergence.

- Fixed building the Radeon Vulkan driver (RADV) on Android 7.

- Backported already for this Mesa point release is the just-merged change about disabling SDMA for AMD Radeon GFX9 (Vega) hardware due to corruption issues experienced on AMD APUs like Picasso and Raven Ridge.

- Minor fixes to RADV Vulkan, the ACO back-end, Panfrost Midgard, and the Intel i965/Iris/ANV drivers.

The full list of Mesa 20.1.5 changes can be found via the release announcement.
