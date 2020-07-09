Mesa 20.1.3 Brings More Fixes To The Open-Source Vulkan / OpenGL Drivers
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 9 July 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
Mesa 20.1.3 is out as the newest bi-weekly point release for this stable Mesa3D series.

Mesa 20.2 continues building up a lot of feature work and should ultimately see its first official release around the end of August, but for now Mesa 20.1.x is the greatest when it comes to stable material. Mesa 20.1.3 is now the newest routine update for users of these predominantly OpenGL/Vulkan drivers.

Mesa 20.1.3 isn't too special but the highlights include:

- A number of RADV fixes, including fixing of the semaphore handle type for Android.

- RADV back-ports the change to enable zero vRAM behavior for Quantic Dream games in order to flush out the contents of the video memory to avoid rendering issues.

- Another RADV/Vulkan workaround for DOOM Eternal on Wine/Proton

- Several Intel ANV Vulkan driver fixes.

- Various big endian fixes to common Mesa code, LLVMpipe, and other areas by David Airlie. This appears to be at least driven in part by Airlie's work recently on s390x.

- A wide variety of updates to Mesa's continuous integration (CI) infrastructure.

The full list of Mesa 20.1.3 changes can be found via the release announcement.
Add A Comment
Related News
Panfrost Gallium3D Driver Adds Midgard Multi-Sampling Support
LLVMpipe Now Exposes OpenGL 4.2 For GL On CPUs
Mesa CI Optimization Could Provide Big Bandwidth Savings
Raspberry Pi 4's Vulkan Driver Is Now More Usable - Supporting More Features
LLVMpipe Gallium3D Driver Now Exposes OpenGL 4.0
Zink GL-On-Vulkan Driver Approaching OpenGL 3.1 Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 80 To Support VA-API Acceleration On X11
H.266/VVC Standard Finalized With ~50% Lower Size Compared To H.265
Linux Kernel Preparing New Guidelines For Using Inclusive Terminology
Important Patches Land To Improve GNOME's Multi-Monitor Experience With High Refresh Rates
Fedora Developers Discussing Possibility Of Dropping Legacy BIOS Support
Phoronix.com Transition To New Server Complete
"Project Springfield" Is Red Hat's Effort To Improve Linux File-Systems / Storage
Server Infrastructure Upgrade Weekend - AMD EPYC Rome Across The Board