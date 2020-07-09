Mesa 20.1.3 is out as the newest bi-weekly point release for this stable Mesa3D series.
Mesa 20.2 continues building up a lot of feature work and should ultimately see its first official release around the end of August, but for now Mesa 20.1.x is the greatest when it comes to stable material. Mesa 20.1.3 is now the newest routine update for users of these predominantly OpenGL/Vulkan drivers.
Mesa 20.1.3 isn't too special but the highlights include:
- A number of RADV fixes, including fixing of the semaphore handle type for Android.
- RADV back-ports the change to enable zero vRAM behavior for Quantic Dream games in order to flush out the contents of the video memory to avoid rendering issues.
- Another RADV/Vulkan workaround for DOOM Eternal on Wine/Proton
- Several Intel ANV Vulkan driver fixes.
- Various big endian fixes to common Mesa code, LLVMpipe, and other areas by David Airlie. This appears to be at least driven in part by Airlie's work recently on s390x.
- A wide variety of updates to Mesa's continuous integration (CI) infrastructure.
The full list of Mesa 20.1.3 changes can be found via the release announcement.
Add A Comment