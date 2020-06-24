Mesa 20.1.2 Release Led By Radeon Driver Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 24 June 2020 at 07:35 PM EDT. 2 Comments
MESA --
While Mesa 20.2 is the exciting development version in the works for release next quarter, those of you on the current Mesa 20.1 series now have the second point release available.

Mesa 20.1.2 is out with two weeks worth of fixes for this stable series. This time around the Radeon Vulkan (RADV) and OpenGL (RadeonSI) driver changes make up a majority of the changes.

RADV now better handles MMAP failures, addrlib library fixes, back-porting of the Path of Exile game workaround with radv_no_dynamic_bounds, a fix for ACO, and other RADV fixes.

Squeezing in Mesa 20.1.2 is also fixing register allocation assertion failures for Freedreno, and other mostly general fixes that are minor in nature.

The full list of just over three dozen changes for this bi-weekly point release can be found via the mailing list announcement.
2 Comments
Related News
RADV ACO SMEM Patches Land - Taking ACO To Feature Parity With AMDGPU LLVM
Mesa 20.2 Gets A Release Schedule With Hopes Of Shipping By End Of August
Radeon "RADV" Vulkan Driver Adds Experimental Support For Sienna Cichlid
Zink Is Now OpenGL 3.0 Complete For Generic GL Over Vulkan
Zink OpenGL-Over-Vulkan Now Exposes GLSL 1.30
Mesa 20.0.8 Released To End Out The Series
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A NVIDIA Engineer In His Spare Time Wrote A Vulkan Driver That Works On Older Raspberry Pi
Amazon Introduces AWS Snowcone: 8TB Of Storage For Edge Computing Within 9 x 6 x 3 Inches
Apple Confirms Their Future Desktops + Laptops Will Use In-House CPUs
Firefox Private Network Is Now Official As Mozilla VPN
AMD Announces The Ryzen 3000XT Series
FFmpeg 4.3 Released With AMD AMF Encoding, Vulkan Support, AV1 Encode
VideoLAN Now Developing "libndi" For NDI Video Stream Handling
Xfce's Xfdesktop 4.15 Released