While Mesa 20.2 is the exciting development version in the works for release next quarter, those of you on the current Mesa 20.1 series now have the second point release available.
Mesa 20.1.2 is out with two weeks worth of fixes for this stable series. This time around the Radeon Vulkan (RADV) and OpenGL (RadeonSI) driver changes make up a majority of the changes.
RADV now better handles MMAP failures, addrlib library fixes, back-porting of the Path of Exile game workaround with radv_no_dynamic_bounds, a fix for ACO, and other RADV fixes.
Squeezing in Mesa 20.1.2 is also fixing register allocation assertion failures for Freedreno, and other mostly general fixes that are minor in nature.
The full list of just over three dozen changes for this bi-weekly point release can be found via the mailing list announcement.
2 Comments