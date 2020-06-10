Mesa 20.1 was released at the end of May while now Mesa 20.1.1 is out as the first point release to this Q2'2020 driver series.
Mesa 20.1.1 has over four dozen fixes that accumulated over the past two weeks, but for the most part they are minor fixes. There are Intel i965 fixes for Unreal Engine 4 games, enabling RADV zero vRAM for all VKD3D games plus DOOM Eternal, fixing the exporting of GEM handles for the Intel OpenGL drivers, VK_GOOGLE_user_type support for ANV and RADV, and other random fixes. But overall nothing too major.
Intel's Eric Engestrom announced the release and noted, "Overall the release is in a good shape, no big issue known at this point so things are looking good."
Mesa 20.2 is the next feature release due out around the end of August while until then will continue to be bi-weekly Mesa 20.1.x point releases.
Add A Comment