Mesa 20.1 Lands OpenGL Threading Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 6 March 2020 at 03:06 AM EST. Add A Comment
MESA --
Mesa's OpenGL threading "glthread" support has been around for a while but come Mesa 20.1 next quarter will be further improvements to this performance feature.

Well known AMD OpenGL open-source driver developer Marek Olšák has landed a large set of patches providing various improvements to the OpenGL threading implementation.

Marek has merged 28 patches to Mesa 20.1-devel that among the glthread improvements are no longer syncing functions that just consume a pointer and don't return, improvements to the generator, better fallback handling for certain buffer types, and disabling the OpenGL threading in fewer instances.

This patch-set provides many improvements to Mesa glthread though Marek noted there still is needed display list support and other lingering items.

This round of Mesa OpenGL threading improvements can be found on Gitlab. Mesa 20.1 with these improvements should be released by late May.
