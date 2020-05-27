Mesa 20.1 has managed to release on time today as this quarter's feature update to this collection of open-source user-space graphics driver components.
Eric Engestrom wrote in the announcement for Mesa 20.1, "Being the first release of this new branch, there can be issues that will be discovered now that the new code will be widely used, so you may want to stay on the 20.0.x releases until the 20.1.1 release, scheduled for 14 days from now on 2020-06-10."
See our Mesa 20.1 feature overview for all the highlights that as usual contains a ton of work on the Intel and Radeon OpenGL/Vulkan components, including the likes of new hardware support, performance optimizations, continued work on the RADV ACO back-end, and even landing the experimental NIR support for R600g. Mesa 20.1 also has goodies for the smaller drivers, the CPU-based software drivers, finally some improvements for OpenCL "Clover" Gallium3D, and the new Vulkan device selection layer. Lots of great stuff to be found in Mesa 20.1!
Mesa 20.2 remains under development as the Q3'2020 update that has been seeing commits since the Mesa 20.1 feature freeze / code branching at the end of April.
2 Comments