Mesa 20.1 Aiming For Release At The End Of May
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 20 March 2020 at 01:15 AM EDT. Add A Comment
This should come as little surprise to regular Phoronix readers and those that follow the Mesa release cadence, but Mesa 20.1 as the next quarterly feature release now has a release calendar putting its debut towards the end of May.

May 20 is the target date for releasing Mesa 20.1.0 as the next feature release date. As usual, it's towards the end of the second month of the quarter. However, what tends to occur most often is that due to blocker bugs, Mesa feature releases usually get dragged well into the third month of the quarter before seeing their debut.

So should Mesa 20.1.0 release on time it will be out on 20 May or 27 May should an extra release candidate be needed -- or longer week-by-week depending upon the RC situation.

For that plan to happen, the Mesa 20.1-rc1 release is expected on 29 April followed by the start of the weekly release candidates. Mesa 20.1-rc1 also marks the point at which Mesa 20.1 is branched and thereby marking the feature release for this quarterly release stream, which gives developers just over one month for any extra items they hope to see in this version -- already though there is a lot at play, as usual, across both the OpenGL and Vulkan drivers.

The planned Mesa 20.1 release calendar can be found at Mesa3D.org.
