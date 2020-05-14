While already various changes are building up for Mesa 20.2, the Mesa 20.1 release process is still progressing with hopes of shipping this quarter's stable release later in the month.
The third release candidate of Mesa 20.1 is out as of a few hours ago. Over the past week the fixes hitting the 20.1 tree have fixed an ACO issue, some minor Intel fixes, an R600 NIR compiler options fix for that experimental functionality, fixes for V3D, and other fixes.
Back-ported to Mesa 20.1 while not a "fix" is the new Intel Rocket Lake enablement patch for Mesa. That Rocket Lake enablement on the Mesa side amounts to adding the new PCI IDs and other mundane bits, but nothing invasive with the rest of the Rocket Lake enablement happening in kernel space and overall largely relying upon the existing Gen12 code-paths, including the Intel ANV Vulkan and Iris OpenGL drivers, so back-porting of this Rocket Lake support to Mesa 20.1 is quite trivial.
The list of changes for Mesa 20.1-RC3 can be found via the change-log. Another Mesa 20.1 release candidate is expected next week and depending upon how the bug situation plays out could end up seeing the official release within the next two weeks.
