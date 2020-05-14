Mesa 20.1-RC3 Released With Another Week Worth Of Fixes Plus Intel Rocket Lake Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 14 May 2020 at 12:09 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
While already various changes are building up for Mesa 20.2, the Mesa 20.1 release process is still progressing with hopes of shipping this quarter's stable release later in the month.

The third release candidate of Mesa 20.1 is out as of a few hours ago. Over the past week the fixes hitting the 20.1 tree have fixed an ACO issue, some minor Intel fixes, an R600 NIR compiler options fix for that experimental functionality, fixes for V3D, and other fixes.

Back-ported to Mesa 20.1 while not a "fix" is the new Intel Rocket Lake enablement patch for Mesa. That Rocket Lake enablement on the Mesa side amounts to adding the new PCI IDs and other mundane bits, but nothing invasive with the rest of the Rocket Lake enablement happening in kernel space and overall largely relying upon the existing Gen12 code-paths, including the Intel ANV Vulkan and Iris OpenGL drivers, so back-porting of this Rocket Lake support to Mesa 20.1 is quite trivial.

The list of changes for Mesa 20.1-RC3 can be found via the change-log. Another Mesa 20.1 release candidate is expected next week and depending upon how the bug situation plays out could end up seeing the official release within the next two weeks.
Add A Comment
Related News
Mesa 20.2 Picks Up A New Disk Cache: TGSI-To-NIR Caching
Zink GL-Over-Vulkan Now Supports Conditional Rendering - Stepping Towards OpenGL 3.0
Con Kolivas Fixes Up GUI-Related Stalls In Mesa
Mesa 20.1-RC2 Released For Vetting This Set Of Open-Source OpenGL / Vulkan Drivers
Mesa's LLVMpipe Driver Adds 4x MSAA Support
Mesa 20.1 Feature Development Ends With RC1 Released
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
OpenIndiana Hipster 2020.04 Released To Phase Out Python 2, GCC7 As Base Compiler
Intel Preparing Platform Monitoring Technology - Hardware Telemetry With Tiger Lake
LibreOffice On Windows Will Now Hard Require Clang For Performance Reasons
Firefox 76 Released With WebRender Improvements, Better Security
Ubuntu Studio Making Good Progress On Their Transition To KDE Plasma
The Wayland Book Is Now Freely Available
AGP Graphics Card Support Proposed For Removal From Linux Radeon/NVIDIA Drivers
The Latest Pango + HarfBuzz Is Leading To A Messy Font Rendering Situation For Some