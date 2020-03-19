Mesa 20.1 Sees Big Optimizations To Its Soft FP64 Implementation
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 19 March 2020 at 04:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MESA --
For the past year Mesa has offered a "soft" implementation of FP64 capabilities for GPUs lacking FP64 hardware capabilities in order to support ARB_gpu_shader_fp64 as required by OpenGL 4.0. Optimizations were merged today to significantly enhance the "soft FP64" capabilities of Mesa.

Longtime Intel Linux graphics driver developer Ian Romanick merged his set of 30 patches today to improve the compilation performance of FP64-based tests for platforms relying upon this software fallback. Mesa's existing soft FP64 implementation had a lot of control flow to deal with on the GPUs and this new revision seeks to reduce that in making it more GPU-friendly. Various micro-optimizations were also carried out around the NIR portion.

The improvements are looking quite good as with tests carried out by Ian they went from 97.6k instructions generated down to 67.5k instructions. The spilling also dropped from 398 to 365 and the number of fills were also reduced.

In turn this compilation performance work helps run the OpenGL Conformance Test Suite (GL CTS) cases much quicker when testing the soft FP64 code path.

More details via this merge request now honored for next quarter's Mesa 20.1.
Add A Comment
Related News
Mesa 20.0.2 Released With The Latest Fixes, Principally Helping Intel + Radeon Graphics
Turnip Vulkan Driver Lands Transform Feedback Support
RADV ACO Can Now Handle More Shaders With Mesa 20.1-devel
Mesa 19.3.5 Released To End Out The Series, Time To Move To Mesa 20.0
Mesa 20.1 Lands OpenGL Threading Improvements
Mesa 20.0.1 Released With First Batch Of OpenGL/Vulkan Driver Fixes For The Quarter
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Kernel's Floppy Disk Code Is Seeing Improvements In 2020
Linux 5.7 Netfilter To See AVX2 Optimizations For Big Performance Boost - Can Be Up To ~420%
WSL2 Reaching General Availability In Windows 10 v2004
Benchmarks Of Firefox 74 + Firefox 75 Beta On Linux
LoadLibrary: Support For Loading Windows DLLs On Linux
Chrome 80 Against Firefox 74/75 Performance On Linux
GNOME 3.36 Released With Latest Wayland Improvements, Parental Controls, New Lock Screen
Fwupd+LVFS Begins Rolling Out Firmware Update Support For NVMe SSDs