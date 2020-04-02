Mesa OpenGL Threading Enabled For More Games Yielding Sizable Performance Jumps
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 2 April 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT. 2 Comments
MESA --
Well known open-source AMD OpenGL driver developer Marek Olšák has enabled more Linux games to run with Mesa's GLTHREAD functionality enabled for helping with the performance.

This OpenGL threading functionality is now enabled by default for more games. This OpenGL threading is only enabled on a per-application basis or when setting mesa_glthread=true but can really help with the performance especially on older hardware.

With Mesa's latest commit, the following games are enabled along with the approximate performance benefit Marek is seeing with RadeonSI Gallium3D:

- Plague Inc Evolved is seeing its minimum frame-rate go from ~136 to ~144 FPS.

- The game Beholder is seeing its frame-rate increase by about 10%.

- The X3 games including X3 Reunion, X3 Terrain Conflict, and X3 Albion Preluad see their performance up by about 15% on average.

- Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel is being boosted by about 30%.

- Also scoring a big 30% improvement is the game Transport Fever.

This work is currently in Mesa 20.1-devel though as it's DriConf additions should quite likely be back-ported to Mesa 20.0.x as well.
2 Comments
Related News
Mesa 20.0.3 Released With Latest Open-Source Graphics Driver Fixes
Mesa Developers Discussing Again Whether To Fork Or Drop Non-Gallium3D Drivers
Mesa's Continuous Integration To Begin Seeing Testing Coverage For Wine / DXVK
OpenGL Threading "GLTHREAD" Seeing Improvements For Mesa 20.1
Mesa 20.1 Aiming For Release At The End Of May
Mesa 20.1 Sees Big Optimizations To Its Soft FP64 Implementation
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
It's Official But Sad: TrueOS Is Over As Once The Best Desktop BSD OS
RHEL9 Likely To Drop Older x86_64 CPUs, Fedora Can Better Prepare With "Enterprise Linux Next"
Some Of The Features To Look Forward To With Linux 5.7
The Best Features Of The Linux 5.6 Kernel From WireGuard To Y2038 Compatibility To USB4
VirtIO Video Driver Coming Together For The Mainline Linux Kernel
Linux 5.6 Ships With Broken Intel WiFi Driver After Network Security Fixes Go Awry
AMD Developers Looking At GNU C Library Platform Optimizations For Zen
Mesa's Continuous Integration To Begin Seeing Testing Coverage For Wine / DXVK