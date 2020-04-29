Mesa 20.1 Feature Development Ends With RC1 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 29 April 2020 at 08:45 PM EDT.
Mesa 20.1 feature development is now over with it being branched from Git master and subsequently Mesa 20.1-RC1 being released this evening.

Mesa 20.1 is the Q2'2020 update to this collection of open-source graphics drivers, predominantly Vulkan and OpenCL driver implementations for the likes of not only Intel, Radeon, and Nouveau (NVIDIA) graphics but also Arm/SoC graphics drivers as well.

In the coming days I'll have out my usual Mesa feature overview of all the new features and improvements in the release, but long story short there is a lot! Mesa 20.1 was quite active even with everything going on in the world and there are countless improvements throughout for the many different drivers. Even in the past few days have been particularly active in getting in last minute changes for this quarter's open-source driver update.

If all goes well Mesa 20.1.0 will be out before the end of May but until then will be the weekly release candidates.

For now is the Mesa 20.1.0-rc1 announcement for those wanting to give it a whirl from source.

Mesa 20.2 is now in development on Git master for the stable version coming out next quarter.
