With Mesa 20.1.1 having shipped, Mesa 20.0.8 was released today as the final point release of last quarter's Mesa 20.0 series.
Mesa 20.0.8 is the last update to the prior stable series and users are now encouraged to upgrade to Mesa 20.1 for the best open-source OpenGL/Vulkan driver experience.
Mesa 20.0.8 has several Intel ANV and Radeon RADV driver fixes, an LLVMpipe improvement for compute shaders, a few NIR fixes, a build fix in the OMX code for GCC 10, a few minor ACO fixes, enabling of the RADV zero vRAM behavior for all VKD3D games, and other random fixes throughout.
See the release announcement for the final changes of the Mesa 20.0 series.
Mesa 20.2 is the next feature release of Mesa3D that is under development for premiering around the end of August.
