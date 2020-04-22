Mesa 20.0.5 Released With The Latest Batch Of Intel/AMD Graphics Driver Fixes
While Mesa 20.1 will soon be hitting its feature freeze with hopes of releasing as stable in May, for now the Mesa 20.0 series is the "latest and greatest" on the stable front. Mesa 20.0.5 rolled out today with three weeks worth of fixes.

With it being three weeks rather than the usual two weeks between Mesa3D point releases, Mesa 20.0.5 is on the bigger side but continues to be dominated by Intel and AMD Radeon graphics driver fixes to their OpenGL and Vulkan code.

There are a number of RADV fixes, various NIR intermediate representation fixes, the Intel ANV pipeline now allows more than sixteen fragment shader inputs, a number of Iris DRM driver fixes, the Intel OpenGL driver now supports sharing buffer managers across screens, 8/16-bit store improvements to RADV, and a number of other random fixes throughout.

More details on all of the fixes with Mesa 20.0.5 can be found via Mesa-dev.
Author picture

