Mesa 20.0.2 Released With The Latest Fixes, Principally Helping Intel + Radeon Graphics
Mesa 20.0.2 is out this evening as the latest stable bug-fix update for the Mesa Q1'2020 driver series.

Mesa 20.0.2 has a good number of fixes present but basically amounts to the usual assortment of different driver fixes throughout with no over-arching theme besides as usual most of the driver activity surrounding the Intel and AMD Radeon OpenGL/Vulkan drivers.

Some of the work for Mesa 20.0.2 includes:

- Several Intel Iris Gallium3D and ANV Vulkan driver fixes.

- Radeon fixes around NGG (Next-Gen Geometry) Navi/GFX10.

- Freedreno build fixes for Android.

- A few RADV and ACO fixes.

The release announcement has the complete patch list should you be interested in seeing if any specific fix is in place for this point release.

Mesa 20.1 meanwhile should be out in May as the next feature release to this open-source graphics driver stack.
