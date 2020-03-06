Following the release of Mesa 20.0 in mid-February, the first point release to this quarter's Mesa 3D feature series is now available.
Intel's Dylan Baker released Mesa 20.0.1 with representing the fixes that have accumulated since the 19 February debut of Mesa 20.0. For being the first point release, there is surprisingly not too many fixes. There are a number of core fixes, several Intel ANV and Iris driver fixes, a few ACO and LLVM fixes for Radeon, and other mostly mundane items.
One of the few fixes that stand out is the Intel Vulkan driver fix providing a big boost to Vulkan compute performance is present for Mesa 20.0.1 after being back-ported from Mesa 20.1-devel Git in recent days.
The list of Mesa 20.0.1 changes can be found via Mesa3D.org. Mesa 20.0.2 meanwhile should be out in about two weeks as the next point release while Mesa 20.1 as the next feature release should be out around late May.
