Mesa 20.0-rc1 Released With Intel Gallium3D Default, OpenGL 4.6 for RadeonSI, Vulkan 1.2
30 January 2020
Mesa 20.0 feature development is over with the code now being branched from Git master and the first of several release candidates issued.

A lot of new and improved features are to be found in Mesa 20.0 as the project's 2020'Q1 feature release. Mesa 20.0 includes many optimizations to the RADV ACO back-end, many RadeonSI and RADV improvements around GFX10/Navi, Intel Gallium3D improvements, OpenGL 4.6 with NIR by default for RadeonSI, NIR support for LLVMpipe, Vulkan 1.2 for Intel ANV and Radeon RADV, the Intel Iris Gallium3D driver being the default OpenGL driver now for Broadwell "Gen8" graphics and newer, plus much more that accumulated over the past three months. My usual feature overview will be out soon.

Mesa 20.0.0-rc1 is now available for those wanting to test it from source. Weekly release candidates of Mesa 20.0 are expected until the release is ready.

The anticipated release date of Mesa 20.0 is expected around 19 February but with Mesa release delays being quite common due to blocker bugs, more than likely it will be a late February or early March debut.

Stay tuned for the feature list and benchmarks on Mesa 20.0.
